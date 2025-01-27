HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'I Have A Responsibility While Picking Roles'

'I Have A Responsibility While Picking Roles'

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 27, 2025 13:48 IST

x

'It's important for me now to choose characters that fairly represent the women of today.'

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram.com
 

Samantha's quietly persuasive presence as a fiercely protective mother and a closet assassin in Raj-DK's Citadel Honey Bunny, defines the emerging New Woman in Indian cinema.

She is yet to emerge fully. But by jove, Samantha is determined to pull Her out kicking dragging and screaming.

She is ready to wait it out. But she won't play the decorative doll.

"I believe that I have a certain responsibility while picking roles," Samantha tells Subhash K Jha.

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Honey Bunny, here and below.

I know you say no to helluva lot of projects. What is your criteria for saying yes to projects?

I believe that I have a certain responsibility while picking roles.

A responsibility that means that I need to play characters that fairly represent women in society.

I think that women today are multi-taskers, they're world leaders, they're change-makers and it's time that the characters that we play on screen aren't defined by the male protagonist of the film.

That had been the norm for as long as we can remember?

Usually our characters are always defined by the male protagonist of the film and without any character-arc or life experience of our own.

So it's important for me now to choose characters that fairly represent the women of today.

There aren't too many female parts that fulfil these preconditions?

Although now that would mean projects that I'm a part of are far apart, very far apart, and I wouldn't be on screen too often but I think that whenever I do get that opportunity I will seize it, will seize the opportunity and I will do my best to give it my all.

What next from you?

I'm ready for the next challenge.

I think the one I'm working on with Raj and DK next is also something very very different from what I've done before and it is a challenge of its own.

So I am giving all of my concentration and all of my effort to this role.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We Will Also Make Waves One Day'
'We Will Also Make Waves One Day'
An Interview You MUST Read!
An Interview You MUST Read!
'Film Industry Doesn't Like New Things'
'Film Industry Doesn't Like New Things'
Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha
Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha
'You can't have just the love'
'You can't have just the love'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Madison Has The Key To The Kingdom

webstory image 2

Top 5 Largest Indian Railway Stations

webstory image 3

Green Tomato Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani visit Prayagraj for Mahakumbh1:14

Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani visit Prayagraj for Mahakumbh

Israeli forces kill 11 in Lebanon as thousands attempt to return home3:11

Israeli forces kill 11 in Lebanon as thousands attempt to...

Indonesia President's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves PM Modi in splits1:17

Indonesia President's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves PM Modi...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD