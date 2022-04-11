News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Shahid's Jersey Was Postponed Again

Why Shahid's Jersey Was Postponed Again

By SUBHASH K JHA
April 11, 2022 11:17 IST
By now, Shahid Kapoor's sports drama Jersey should be used to last-minute release postponements.

It was scheduled to release on December 31, but the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the producers to postpone the film days ahead of the release.

Now, when Jersey was to release on April 14 alongside KFG 2, the producers, after an emergency meeting on Sunday night, have called off the release by a week.

Jersey will now release on April 21.

A source reveals that the decision was taken in the light of the KGF mania discernible among movie-going audiences.

"It would have been foolhardy to release Jersey next to KGF 2. One week's postponement makes no difference after they've waited so long," a source close to the Jersey producers informs Subhash K Jha.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name.

 

SUBHASH K JHA
