Why Rajkummar Rao Is Very Excited

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao is very excited about Bheed.

"It is certainly one of my most special films," he tells Subhash K Jha.

"The reason is the subject and the way Anubhav sir (Sinha, director) has executed the idea. The film being in black and white makes it even more special. It is very real in nature and has some of the finest actors of our country," he adds.

Raj can't stop raving about his director: "It was such a fabulous experience. He is very brave and I am very proud to call him a dear friend. He is one of the finest directors I've worked with."

"He is so clear in his vision and he makes you feel so comfortable on set. He invests a lot of time in writing which I feel is one of the most important aspects of film-making.

"He is the only director I've worked with who reads his script everyday before starting his day on set. I can't wait to work with him again soon."

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao with Bhumi Pednekar in Bheed.

As an actor of substance, it is important for Raj to be part of films that address social issues.

"It's always great as an artist if you can also initiate a conversation about some of our social problems and make people aware about some of the issues we face as a society. I want to be a responsible actor where I entertain my audiences through engaging stories but also do something for the society through my work and otherwise."

Although the cinema industry is going through an unprecedented crisis, Raj feels people will come to see Bheed in movie theatres.

"They will go for an important and engaging story, Anubhav Sinha and a great ensemble cast. I believe word-of-mouth is the biggest PR strategy these days. If your film is good, it will find its audience."

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao with Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi in Monica O My Darling.

In his OTT debut Monica O My Darling, Raj played an opportunist. He says he enjoys playing both good and grey characters: "I like playing everything. That's the fun of being an actor when you don't get typecast and keep exploring new characters with every film. I would love to continue playing varied characters in all my films."

What makes Raj such a fearless actor?

"I just go with my gut feeling without calculating too much," he replies. "I'm not here for any other reason apart from just doing good work. I want to be a part of films which I can be proud of myself and make my country proud on an international platform as well."

In last year's Badhaai Do, Raj played a gay character, and he says, "Badhaai Do is something I am very, very proud of. I got so much of love for Badhaai Do. I'll always be grateful to Harshavardhan Kulkarni, my director and a dear friend, for giving me Shardul. I love playing challenging characters and want to grow as an actor with every film."

IMAGE: Rajkummar with Janhvi Kapoor and Sharan Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

After Bheed, Raj has an impressive lineup of projects.

"Next is Guns & Gulaabs, my first Netflix series with the most amazing directors Raj and DK. Then, there is Sri with Tushar Hiranandani. It's a biopic of a visually impaired boy named Srikanth Bolla.

"Currently, I am shooting for Mr and Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Sharan Sharma for Dharma Productions."