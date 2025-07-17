Why Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu Film Is Delayed

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

There was a strong buzz recently about S S Rajamouli's new jungle adventure being delayed due to a locational change.

It was reported that the director cancelled his long shooting schedule in the jungles of Kenya due to the political unrest in the African country.

Close probing revealed that the real reason behind the delay is not the change of venue but something else.

"The script has gone for a revision. Mahesh Babu loved what was being shot but there was something amiss, that extra tadka, the spark," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

"Rather than go ahead halfheartedly, the director and star have taken a breather to give the screenplay a chance to grow beyond the point where it has reached currently."

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff