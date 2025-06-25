'He Was A Sarvashresth Brahmin. I'm In Awe Of People Like That'

'What would Ravana do in today's time?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol doesn't watch horror films but she's all set to star in one, in this week's release, Maa.

As the title suggests, the actor plays a mother who does everything in her power to save her daughter in this supernatural film.

She tells Patcy N/Rediff, "It's not a typical horror film because besides fear and great background music, it also has emotion. That is its strength."

You played a mother in Salaam Venky, and you play one in Maatoo. How are the two different?

Every woman has an identity, whether she has children or not.

Salaam Venky had a different mission in life. In this film, we are fighting against a unique evil.

In Salaam Venky, we were fighting a demon, which was a disease spreading through the body (Kajol's screen son suffered from a medical condition, which resulted in an early death).

In this film, there is an actual demon.

But the fundamental fear that every mother has is that nothing should ever happen to her child.

The biggest battle is whether she can protect the child or not.

The tagline of this film is 'Evil versus Faith'.

The faith a mother has in herself and in Maa (goddess) is very important.

Do you think in our country, especially with our traditions and culture, mothers are glorified so much that they are not seen as normal humans and that they cannot make mistakes?

There is a very thin line between right and wrong.

Life is not black and white but a big grey area.

It's always up to the perspective, how you show a character, how the director views each role.

This film shows many different forms of motherhood.

I feel the mother is judged a little less now.

IMAGE: Kajol in Maa.

Do you believe in black magic?

If you believe in Light, then you have to believe in Dark.

I believe there is a balance in the world.

Without evil, good cannot be appreciated.

I don't know whether I believe in everything but there are some things that are normal.

Have you faced any eerie or paranormal things on sets?

No, never. Don't speak about these things now.

How was your experience shooting the film in Kolkata?

I got so much love from everyone.

The food was amazing.

The people in Dakshineswar were nice. I am so grateful and lucky that so many people love me.

It's the land of Kali Maa, so I love going there.

IMAGE: Kajol in Maa.

Do you like horror films?

I don't watch horror films.

My sister (Tanishaa Mukerji) loves horror films.

I told her she doesn't need to watch horror films to get scared, I'll do it for free! But she never took me up on that offer.

What was your reaction when you got the offer to do this film?

I loved the story. It's my favourite story about Kali Maa Aur Rakth Beej.

I have told this story to my children many times in different ways. I used it to scare them!

When I got the offer, I felt it was a cool concept and I have to do it.

When the script was written, we thought it would be a thriller. But by the climax, we realised it had to be labeled horror because the characters and the situation became very big.

It's not a typical horror film because besides fear and great background music, it also has emotion. That is its strength.

IMAGE: Kajol and Kherin Sharma in Maa.

There's a scene in the trailer where you're driving and suddenly a witch comes to your window. Was that scary to shoot?

Yes, it was very scary!

We shot at a large ruined mansion, four to five hours away from Kolkata, at night.

All windows, except one, were closed. In that window, there was a skull placed mysteriously. It was very creepy.

Even shooting normal emotional scenes felt scary there.

Do you like mythologicals?

I love mythology.

I have read Indian mythology, Viking mythology, Greek mythology -- everything!

I have been passionate about it since childhood.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Would you like to do something based on the epics like the Mahabharata or the Ramayana?

Absolutely! I would love to play Krishna.

Though I might never get the chance, it's a character I really want to portray.

I'm also fascinated by Ravana and would love to play him.

If I was a writer, I would have loved to meet these two characters. I would love to write a book exploring those characters.

What intrigues you most about Ravana?

Ravana was also called Dashavatar, but in real life, he did not have 10 heads. He was as intelligent and learned as 10 men.

He was considered as a sarvashresth Brahmin. I am in awe of people like that.

I would love to know how the mythological Ravana would be in this day and age.

In ancient times, there were a lot of restrictions and rules that everyone had to follow. But what would Ravana do in today's time?

Are you or Ajay Devgn more protective about your children?

Both parents are very protective, probably on the same level.

IMAGE: Kajol and Ajay Devgn with their children, Nysa and Yug. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

How naturally did the emotions come to you during the shoot?

I have played a mother's role for the last 22 years. It's an emotion that comes very naturally to me. The body language comes effortlessly.

But because it's a horror genre, everything is on a certain pitch. But I trusted Director Vishal (Furia) completely.

Why weren't you present for the dubbing of your son Yug's debut film, Karate Kids: Legends?

I was working on another project that day.

But I was very happy with the way everything was done and proud of how the child acted responsibly.

Do insecurities affect your performance?

Everyone has insecurities. I don't focus on them.

I just believe that if I work hard and do well, they won't matter on screen.