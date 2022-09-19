Why Hrithik's In The Mood For Alcoholia

The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted over the weekend.

Hrithik Roshan launches Alcoholia. The song is from his forthcoming film, Vikram Vedha, which is scheduled to release on September 30.

As Hrithik shows off his cool Alcoholia movies, his fans join in.

His co-star, Radhika Apte, makes an elegant entry in a peach dress.

Hrithik and Radhika show the Vikram Vedha sign.

They are joined by Yogita Bihani and Rohit Saraf, who also star in the film.

The film's director duo, Gayathri and Pushkar, have directed the original 2017 Tamil film too.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh make the most of the weekend and go on a lunch date.

Tamannaah Bhatia promotes her film, Babli Bouncer, which will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23.

She was accompanied by the film's director, Madhur Bhandarkar.

This will Bhandarkar's second comedy after Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, which had starred Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Omi Vaidya.

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan celebrate the success of their film, Sita Ramam.

Dulquer says people tell him 'Ram should be my middle name,' referring to his character's name in the film.

Shreya Dhanwanthary promotes Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, which also stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer.

Siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan visit Mumbai's Mehboob Studios.

Malvika Raaj -- remember Kareena Kapoor's child avatar in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? -- celebrates her birthday with the media.

She will be seen in Captain Nawab opposite Emraan Hashmi.

Neha Kakkar promotes her song O Sajna, composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The singer visits Umang -- the annual festival hosted by Mumbai's Narsee Monjee College -- along with YouTuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

Varun Dhawan stops by Sunny Super Sound studio.

Aparshakti Khurana, Khushali Kumar and Darshan Kumar promote their film, Dhokha: Round D Corner.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film will release on September 23.