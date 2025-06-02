HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why Bhool Chuk Maaf Is A Hit

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
Last updated on: June 02, 2025 11:30 IST

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao in Bhool Chuk Maaf.

In its second weekend, Bhool Chuk Maaf has scored a half century at the box office. The film did well in its first week when it scored Rs 45.41 crore (Rs 454.1 million). After that, there were signs that it would sustain over the second weekend too.

Firstly, it had stayed stable during the weekdays.

Secondly, there was no new notable release last weekend.

So the stage was set for the film to perform.

As a result, while the second Friday collections came to Rs 3.31 crore (Rs 33.1 million), there was good growth on Saturday as Rs 5.40 crore (Rs 54 million) came in. Sunday held well too with the Rs 6 crore (Rs 60 million) mark being crossed, as a result of which the 10-day total stands at Rs 60.12 crore* (Rs 601.2 million).

 

This is a good total so far because before its release, even half of its lifetime collections seemed challenging, especially when there was just a two-week theatrical window available before its OTT release. But audiences did step in to watch the film in theatres from the very first day and the content turned out to be decent enough to sustain.

By the close of the second week, the film will come close to the Rs 70 crore (Rs 700 million) mark though a huge dip will be seen for two reasons.

First, Housefull 5 arrives with 5,000+ screens for itself. Secondly, Bhool Chuk Maaf will be available on OTT and hence audiences may prefer to watch the film in the comfort of their home.

Nonetheless, Bhool Chuk Maaf has emerged as a reasonable success at the box office.

IMAGE: Ayush Pathak, Vinay Pathak and Svar Kamble in Chidiya.

Last week's release Chidiya opened without any promotion or marketing. It saw a token arrival at a few centres and its overall weekend at the box office was under Rs 25 lakh.

*Estimates.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
