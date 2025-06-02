'...not because they want to but because life leaves them with no choice.'

IMAGE: Amruta Subhash with Svar Kamble and Ayush Pathak in Chidiya.

It took 10 years for Writer-Director Mehran Amrohi's Chidiya to get made and find a theatre release. And in all that time, he held on to the hope, a hope that shines in the film as well.

"I'm nervous, just like a student before an exam. Your steps feel unsure, your words feel jumbled. But somewhere inside, there's hope," Mehran Amrohi tells Subhash K Jha.

What are your feelings as Chidiya finally releases after a 10-year wait?

I'm very emotional. I may be a writer but I don't think I have the words to express it.

This is my first film, and I shot it nearly 10 years ago.

The fact that it's finally releasing means a lot to me.

At the same time, I'm also nervous, just like a student before an exam. Your steps feel unsure, your words feel jumbled. But somewhere inside, there's hope.

Child labour is a sensitive subject. How did you handle it in your film?

Chidiya isn't about just one issue.

It's a story about ordinary lives, the kind many people live every day, especially in financially weaker sections.

Yes, child labour exists in the film but I didn't treat it as a special topic.

I showed it as part of a daily reality, just like many other struggles poor families quietly face.

IMAGE: Vinay Pathak with Svar Kamble and Ayush Pathak in Chidiya.

What inspired you to explore the lives of two underprivileged but happy boys?

I have always noticed how some kids grow up too fast, not because they want to but because life leaves them with no choice.

I've seen such kids in chawls and small towns, since I come from a small town myself.

Even with their struggles, they find reasons to laugh, play and dream. That balance, between hardship and hope, really moved me.

Did anyone tell you that this was a risky way to start your career as a director?

Yes. People asked why I'd make my first film without stars or glamour, or any commercial formula.

Honestly, it never felt like a small film to me.

It felt true.

I wasn't trying to make a smart career move. I just wanted to tell a story that mattered to me.

IMAGE: Hetal Gada, Svar Kamble and Ayush Pathak in Chidiya.

How did you find the perfect cast?

It took time, and a lot of instinct. I auditioned many kids but when I saw Svar Kamble and Ayush Pathak, I just knew.

They weren't acting; they were living those moments naturally.

For the adults, I was fortunate. Vinay Pathak and Amruta Subhash brought honesty and depth.

They didn't 'perform'. They simply became part of the world. That honesty added so much to the film.

Who are your influences apart from Satyajit Ray and Vittorio De Sica?

I have been deeply influenced by Majid Majidi; the way he finds beauty in everyday life and how he tells stories through silence and small gestures.

From Ray, especially Charulata, I was so inspired that I even tried to recreate one of his shots in Chidiya. It was my tribute to a great filmmaker.

I haven't gone to film school or assisted any director.

My understanding of cinema has come from watching films, listening to film discussions and learning slowly on my own.

IMAGE: Mehran Amrohi with Amruta Subhash. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mehran Amrohi/Instagram

How has your connection to your distant kin Kamal Amrohi influenced you?

Kamal Amrohi isn't just an inspiration for me, he's a source of pride for every aspiring film-maker from Amroha and the surrounding region.

I met him only once when I was a child, maybe five or six years old. I still remember how graceful he was.

Later, I watched his films like Mahal, Pakeezah.

To this day, whenever I feel low, I watch his work. It gives me strength.