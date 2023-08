Priyanka Chopra enjoys a magical August, as she spends time with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas.

Sharing adorable pictures on Instagram, the Citadel actor shows us the many ways she makes life so beautiful.

Like going for a stroll with the family in New York.

Watching Malti Marie's back always.

Sometimes, carrying a precious picnic basket to the park!

Malti Marie twins with her doll.

Looking over the horizon.

Play time.