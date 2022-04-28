Why Are Tara-Tiger Praying?

On Wednesday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria sought divine intervention to make their film Heropanti 2 a hit.
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff at the Mahim dargah in north central Mumbai.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Tara and Tiger carried the customary baskets of flowers on their heads at the Mahim dargah.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: The stars make their offerings.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: And pray for the success of their film, which releases on Friday, April 29.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: The next stop is the Babulnath temple in south Mumbai, close to Walkeshwar, where Tiger's daddy grew up.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Devotees crowd around the stars.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Heropanti 2 is the sequel of Tiger's 2014 debut film. A full-on action movie, it is directed by Ahmed Khan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar