Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Are Tara-Tiger Praying?

By Rediff Movies
April 28, 2022 12:28 IST
On Wednesday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria sought divine intervention to make their film Heropanti 2 a hit.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff at the Mahim dargah in north central Mumbai.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Tara and Tiger carried the customary baskets of flowers on their heads at the Mahim dargah.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The stars make their offerings.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: And pray for the success of their film, which releases on Friday, April 29.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The next stop is the Babulnath temple in south Mumbai, close to Walkeshwar, where Tiger's daddy grew up.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Devotees crowd around the stars.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Heropanti 2 is the sequel of Tiger's 2014 debut film. A full-on action movie, it is directed by Ahmed Khan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
