Why Are Alia-Ranbir So Busy?

Why Are Alia-Ranbir So Busy?

By Rediff Movies
September 20, 2022 15:05 IST
The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Monday.

Though Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor continue promoting their blockbuster.

PS: Is Ranbir being the protective daddy already?

 

Director Ayan Mukerji joins his lead actors; the trio are close friends as well.

 

Janhvi Kapoor heads for her Pilates class in a cute cropped top, jeans and striped shirt.

 

Nora Fatehi decides to pamper her nails.

 

Khushali Kumar poses with Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumaar, as they promote their new film Dhokha: Round D Corner. It will release on September 23.

 

Ahan Shetty takes his girlfriend Tania Shroff out for dinner.

 

There she is.

Rediff Movies
