Why Ajay-Rakul's Pyaar Will Be Different This Time

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh at the De De Pyaar De 2 launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Ajay Devgn pulls off a novel exercise to launch his upcoming film, De De Pyaar De 2.

The rom-com sequel was unveiled in both Delhi and Mumbai, on the same day, on October 14.

After a trailer preview at the Capital in the afternoon, the team arrived in Mumbai for the trailer launch event.

In the follow-up to the 2019 film, Ajay and Rakul Singh, who play a couple in a May-December romance, move on to the next chapter of their relationship.

This time, it's a case of pyaar vs parivaar where Ajay’s character tries to win over his girlfriend’s parents, played by R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor.

The film also features first time on-screen pairing of father-son duo Jaaved and Meezaan Jaaferi.

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan at the De De Pyaar De 2 launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Madhavan, who reunites with Ajay after their hit horror film Shaitaan, says that working with Ajay was a 'complete privilege'.

“Ajay sir only thinks about the well-being of his films. I had seen this during Shaitaan. He is never like, I am the hero, so don’t say this to me, or treat me like that,” Maddy said about his co-star.

“On the sets of De De Pyaar De 2, the amount of encouragement and enthusiasm Ajay sir showed all of us gave us an opportunity to perform freely. Which is why I was looking forward to working with him."

Ajay followed up with a wisecrack, referencing to their earlier film: “In Shaitaan, he (Madhavan) took away my daughter. In this one, I’m taking his!”

WATCH: R Madhavan shares fond memories from the sets of De De Pyaar De 2

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh at the De De Pyaar De 2 launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

WATCH: How Ajay Devgn helped Meezaan Jaaferi

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Like De De Pyaar De, the sequel is penned by Luv Ranjan, best known for hit rom-coms like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Debutant Anshul Sharma replaces the film’s original director, Akiv Ali.

When asked about the change, Ajay explains, “Anshul was involved throughout the making of De De Pyaar De. (But) I am not responsible for the director change.”

Luv Ranjan adds, “Anshul was the creative producer on the first part. Akiv wanted to do an action drama this time and didn't want to repeat the same genre.”

IMAGE: Jaaved and Meezaan Jaaferi at the De De Pyaar De 2 launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

WATCH: Jaaved Jaaferi talks about his friendship with Ajay Devgn

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Fans of the original might well be disappointed that unlike Ajay and Rakul, Tabu won’t be a part of the sequel.

When asked about Tabu's absence, Ranjan hinted at a possible third installment that could reunite all the characters.

“In the first part, we went to the man's house. Now, we have gone to the girl's house. If everything goes well, we will make both families meet,” he said.

"And Tabu will be a part of it," Ajay added.

IMAGE: Gautami Kapoor, R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jaaferi and Jaaved Jaaferi at the De De Pyaar De 2 launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

De De Pyaar De 2 is set to release in theatres on November 14.