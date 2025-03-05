Whose Wedding Did Aishwarya, SRK, Aamir Attend?

Sunita and Ashutosh Gowarikar's son Konark wed Niyati Kanakia on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Mumbai.

It was a full house with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Pooja Hegde and her brother Dr Rishabh Hegde at Sunita and Ashutosh Gowarikar's son Konark Gowarikar and Niyati Kanakia's wedding.

Aishwarya worked with Ashutosh on the epic Jodhaa Akbar.

Abhishek worked with Ashutosh in Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey.

Jaya Bachchan was there too.

Shah Rukh Khan greets Ashutosh, the director of his classic Swades.

Shah Rukh with the newly weds and their families.

Konark currently works as an assistant with his father.

Niyati is the daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia, a real estate mogul and the owner of Kanakia Builders.

Aamir Khan chats with Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia. Aamir, of course, produced and acted in Ashutosh's magnificent Lagaan.

Aamir and Ashutosh also acted in Ketan Mehta's Holi.

A R Rahman composed the music for Lagaan, Swades and Jodhaa Akbar.

Rahman with the bride and groom's families.

Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Ashutosh's brother Avinash Gowarikar, the well-known photographer, his wife Shazia, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray his wife Sharmila, Rajkumar Hirani and Sajid Khan.

Gayatri Oberoi, who acted in Swades as Gayatri Joshi, with her husband builder Vikas Oberoi, Producer Ronnie Screwvala and Kiran Rao, who was an assistant to Ashutosh on Lagaan.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray with son Aditya.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com