Home  » Movies » Dua, Zuneyra, Ilai: What These Celeb Baby Names Mean

Dua, Zuneyra, Ilai: What These Celeb Baby Names Mean

By NAMRATA THAKKER
November 11, 2024 13:37 IST
This year saw a lot of celebrities embracing parenthood, and they have given the Class of 2024 some unusual names.

While we're still waiting to see many of them, Namrata Thakker decodes these names.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share the name of their baby girl: Dua Padukone Singh.

Dua, Deepika explains, means a 'prayer' because 'she is the answer to our prayers'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

In February, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the arrival of their second baby, a son named Akaay.

In Sanskrit, it means 'immortal' or something 'that does not decay'.

In Turkish, it means shining moon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar became parents to a baby boy in May, and have have named their son Vedavid.

It means someone who is well-versed with the Vedas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakurhave named thei baby boy, born in February, Vardaan.

Massey writes, 'Nothing short of a blessing... We named him VARDAAN.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan /Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dałal became proud parents to a baby girl in June and daddy revealed her name on Kaun Banega Crorepati recently: Lara.

The name has different meanings in different cultures and languages.

In Sanskrit, Lara is derived from the word 'Laranya' which means grace.

In Greek, it means messenger of Gods.

In Turkish mythology, it means water fairies.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were blessed with a baby girl in July. They have finally revealed her name: Zuneyra Ida Fazal. The proud parents lovingly call her Zuni.

Zuneyra, an Urdu origin name, means 'flower of paradise.'

Of course, if Javed Akhtar had his way, the little girl would have been named Jwala Ali, after her 'firebrand' mother.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul /Instagram

Amala Paul, who is married to Jagat Desai, gave birth to a baby boy in June and named him Ilai.

In Tamil, Ilai means a leaf.

In Hebrew, it means 'to ascend'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed have a beautiful daughter named Raabiyaa.

The name is of Arabic origin and means 'spring' or 'blossom.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
