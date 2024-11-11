Leo's 50 Today: His 10 Best Movies!

Can you believe it? Leonardo DiCaprio is 50 today, November 11.

Namrata Thakker celebrates the big day by listing her 10 must watch Leo movies and where you can catch them on OTT.

Shutter Island

Where to watch: JioCinema

A neo-noir psychological thriller directed by Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island is about two US marshals who are sent to investigate the disappearance of a patient from a mental institution on a secluded island.

Leonardo as US Marshal Edward Teddy Daniels is not only terrific but his nuanced acting will leave you with goosebumps and many questions long after the movie ends.

This film has raised so many discussions that a single watch is just not enough.

Gangs of New York

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amsterdam, played by Leo, is out to avenge his father's death, but ends up getting caught up in a civil war in New York.

Co-starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz, Liam Neeson and many more, this epic historical drama is also directed by Martin Scorsese.

The Aviator

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Another blockbuster film from Scorsese, The Aviator is about billionaire Howard Hughes who designs and promotes a new aircraft despite suffering from germophobia and psychological illnesses.

The movie earned Cate Blanchett an Academy Award for Best Actress in a supporting role.

The Wolf of Wall Street

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Yet another collaboration between Scorsese and Leo, this gem of a film is based on stockbroker Jordan Belfort's life.

This dark comedy was nominated for five Oscars and is the highest grossing film in Scorsese's career.

The Revenant

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Set in the 1820s, The Revenant revolves around a frontiersman who gets injured during a fur trading expedition in a bear attack and is left to die by his fellow members. But unexpectedly, he survives and even takes revenge.

This is the only film that Leo has won a Best Actor Oscar for, despite being nominated seven times.

Titanic

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

A rich society girl, who is set to marry a wealthy man, falls in love with a poor artist aboard a luxury cruise liner which tragically sinks after hitting an iceberg.

Starring Leo and Kate Winslet, this James Cameron epic still remains popular as it spins off memes and encourages various interpretations.

Catch Me If You Can

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video & JioCinema

This Steven Spielberg directorial is about a con man who poses as a doctor, lawyer, pilot and cashes forged cheques worth millions of dollars before he turns 21 despite the fact that the FBI is relentlessly chasing him.

Tom Hanks joins him in an incredible chase.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video & JioCinema

Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, television actor Rick Dalton (Leo) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) strive hard to rekindle their careers in Hollywood which is ever changing.

Inception

Where to watch: Netflix, JioCinema, and Amazon Prime Video

This sci-fi action-heist movie may require you to re-watch to actually understand it.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Inception is about a thief who steals secrets from people's dreams.

Now, he tasked with an impossible mission: To plant an idea in someone's mind.

Does he succeed? You have to watch the movie to find out!

Don't Look Up

Where to watch: Netflix

An astronomy grad student and her professor make a shocking discovery about a comet which is on a direct collision course with Earth.

But no one seems to care.

So the duo go on a media tour to warn mankind but their plan doesn't work.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio make this a chilling watch.

Think Namrata missed a Leo film you loved? Do tell us in the message board below.