Who Should Star in Bawarchi Remake?

IMAGE: Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan in Bawarchi.

Anushree Mehta, who directed Radhika Apte's spy comedy Mrs Undercover, will helm the remake of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's classic film Bawarchi, starring Rajesh Khanna.

The project is a part of a three-film collaboration between Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy Productions, including remakes of the Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan starrer Mili (1975) and Gulzar's 1972 drama Koshish.

"When my business partner Abir Sengupta, Sameer Raj Sippy and I decided to join hands to produce these three iconic films, we were clear that we would leave no stone unturned in remaking them with utmost love and respect," Anushree says.

"During our discussion on Bawarchi, Abir and Sameer felt that I should write and direct the remake.

"They were convinced that I would be able to tell the story in a manner which would make them proud. We were in sync with our vision and I agreed to come aboard as the writer-director," she said.

IMAGE: Rajesh Khanna, Manisha, Jaya Bachchan, Asrani, Usha Kiran, Kali Banerjee, Harindranath Chattopadhyay, Master Raju (Raju Shrestha), AK Hangal and Durga Khote in Bawarchi.

Released in 1972, Bawarchi featured Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

The film revolved around the Sharmas, a middle-class family, desperately looking for a cook and are relieved when an exuberant and multi-talented man, named Raghu (Khanna) takes up the job.

Also starring Asrani, Harindranath Chattopadhyay, AK Hangal, Usha Kiran, Durga Khote and Master Raju, Bawarchi was a remake of Tapan Sinha's 1966 Bengali film Galpo Holeo Satti.

Mehta said she will ensure that the adaptation will feel relatable to the modern audience.

"The idea of retelling a film is to adapt it according to the current times and make it more relatable to the world we live in today while keeping the soul and purpose of the original intact. Since Bawarchi itself was a remake of a Bengali film, Hrishida in his time recreated it and made it relatable to that era.

"My attempt is going to be with a similar intention, to retell the classic story of Bawarchi in a way that the family audiences of all age groups can watch and enjoy the movie together. I'm aiming to create a wholesome, unforgettable family experience."

