Rediff.com  » Movies » Ayushmann INVADES Salman's Space!

By SUBHASH K JHA
September 19, 2022 10:20 IST
Raaj Shandilya, who directed Ayushmann Khurrana in the hit Dream Girl, returns with a sequel.

The sequel is scheduled for release on Eid 2023, the day usually reserved for Salman Khan's movies.

The message to the audience is spelt out in the teaser: 'Iss baar Eid mein Pooja hogi.'

Pooja, of course, is the name of Ayushmann's alias as a phone sex worker in Dream Girl.

Set in Mathura, the sequel will also star Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee.

 

But before that, we will see Ayushmann in Doctor G, where he plays a gynecologist. Directed by Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Rakul Singh. It releases on October 14.

SUBHASH K JHA
