Who Is Kangana Saluting?

Netaji, that's who.
Kangana Ranaut spent Gandhi Jayanti visiting a museum in New Delhi and seeing an exhibition with a difference.
The National Gallery of Modern Art has displayed gifts and mementos Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received in recent time, and Kangana seemed to enjoy the exhibits.
Kangana, who has called herself 'Netawadi', salutes Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Kangana ponders her next move.
Sicilian Defence or Ruy-Lopez? Naah, for our always swadeshi lady, Indian Defence only please.
'I bid for Ram Janambhumi mitti and Ram Mandir design ... what did you bid for? Its proceeds will go for the Namammi Gange project ... let's do this,' says Kangana.
Kangana admires an exhibit.
Kangana with a portrait of Goddess Durga.