Who Is Kangana Saluting?

Netaji, that's who.

Kangana Ranaut spent Gandhi Jayanti visiting a museum in New Delhi and seeing an exhibition with a difference.

The National Gallery of Modern Art has displayed gifts and mementos Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received in recent time, and Kangana seemed to enjoy the exhibits.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kangana, who has called herself 'Netawadi', salutes Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kangana ponders her next move.

Sicilian Defence or Ruy-Lopez? Naah, for our always swadeshi lady, Indian Defence only please.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

'I bid for Ram Janambhumi mitti and Ram Mandir design ... what did you bid for? Its proceeds will go for the Namammi Gange project ... let's do this,' says Kangana.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kangana admires an exhibit.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kangana with a portrait of Goddess Durga.