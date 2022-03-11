'Swipe Right And Make Lives Beautiful'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Guru Randhawa/Instagram

Is Guru Randhawa 'Swipe Right Material'?

The popular singer recently collaborated with talents like Anirudh Ravichander and Dee MC to release a new track for Tinder, and make people 'swipe right and make their lives beautiful'.

Has he used Tinder himself?

"No," Randhawa says with a laugh, even though that doesn't stop him from giving dating advice.

In an interesting interview with Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com, Randhawa looks back on his life and career and says how his dream to feature on television went on to make him a star.

Oh, and he also shares how he got his name!