News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Swipe Right And Make Lives Beautiful'

'Swipe Right And Make Lives Beautiful'

By RAJESH KARKERA
March 11, 2022 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Guru Randhawa/Instagram
 

Is Guru Randhawa 'Swipe Right Material'?

The popular singer recently collaborated with talents like Anirudh Ravichander and Dee MC to release a new track for Tinder, and make people 'swipe right and make their lives beautiful'.

Has he used Tinder himself?

"No," Randhawa says with a laugh, even though that doesn't stop him from giving dating advice.

In an interesting interview with Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com, Randhawa looks back on his life and career and says how his dream to feature on television went on to make him a star.

Oh, and he also shares how he got his name!

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
Related News: Guru, Instagram
COMMENT
Print this article
Step Inside Guru Randhawa's Home
Step Inside Guru Randhawa's Home
'Men should only be visitors'
'Men should only be visitors'
Step Inside Aditi Rao Hydari's Home
Step Inside Aditi Rao Hydari's Home
What is Alia Celebrating?
What is Alia Celebrating?
Smitten Kyrgios turns up heat at Indian Wells
Smitten Kyrgios turns up heat at Indian Wells
Sophie's Easy-Breezy Balcony Style
Sophie's Easy-Breezy Balcony Style
Pooja, Prabhas promote Radhe Shyam
Pooja, Prabhas promote Radhe Shyam

More like this

The Alia Bhatt Interview

The Alia Bhatt Interview

What Happens When Prabhas Hits Mumbai?

What Happens When Prabhas Hits Mumbai?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances