Rediff.com  » Movies » Aattam: The Play Wins National Award

Aattam: The Play Wins National Award

Source: PTI
August 16, 2024 15:57 IST
IMAGE: Zarin Shihab in Aattam: The Play.

Malayalam film Aattam: The Play has won the award for Best Feature Film. Sooraj R Barjatya was judged Best Director for the Hindi movie Uunchai at the National Film Awards announced on Friday.

The Best Actress award was shared by Nithya Menon, who won it for the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, and Manasi Parekh for the Gujarati movie Kutch Express.

 

IMAGE: Dhanush and Nithya Menon in Thiruchitrambalam.

The award for Best Actor went to Rishabh Shetty for the Kannada hit Kantara.

Neena Gupta won the Best Supporting Actress award for Uunchai while Pawan Malhotra won the Best Supporting Actor for the Haryanvi film Fouja.

The Sharmila Tagore-Manoj Bajpayee starrer Gulmohar was adjudged the best Hindi film. Bajpayee also got a special mention.

IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar.

A R Rahman won the National Award for Best Music Director (background music) for his work in Mani Ratnam's Ponnyin Selvan-Part 1, which was also named the Best Tamil film.

Pritam won the award for Best Music Director (songs) for Brahmastra-Part 1.

The awards were announced by feature film jury head Rahul Rawail.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
