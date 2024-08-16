When Samantha Wants Peace And Quiet...

Bhumi shares her Royal look....Vaani looks like a boss lady... Taapsee makes a friend...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha is at the Museum of Peace and Quiet in Corona Del Mar, California.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas goes on a date night with Priyanka Chopra and writes, 'Date night for the Good Half premiere with my love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Like Bhumi Pednekar's look in the The Royals? The Web series -- produced by Pritish Nandy Cimmunications, also stars Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, Milind Soman and Luke Kenny -- will stream on Netflix soon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor goes traditional.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor, who's got a new release this Independence Day, looks like a boss lady.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Vaani's co-star Taapsee Pannu finds a friend in Ammy Virk, who also stars in the ensemble film.

'Our film is soon yours, but one of the things I've truly gained during the process of doing this film is knowing this gem of a person. I thought I am the most brutally honest person I know but this man takes the cake and he does it with so much of fun n ease. Looking forward to seeing your reactions for Mrs n Mr Harpreet. Come meet us in a theatre near u n give us a chance to make u laugh,' says Taapsee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty launches her clothing label, Chapter 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia D'souza/Instagram

Genelia D'Souza makes a point, 'A woman in a suit commands, But a woman in a bandgala conquers.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com