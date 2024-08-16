When Samantha Wants Peace And Quiet...

Bhumi shares her Royal look....Vaani looks like a boss lady... Taapsee makes a friend...
Samantha is at the Museum of Peace and Quiet in Corona Del Mar, California.
Nick Jonas goes on a date night with Priyanka Chopra and writes, 'Date night for the Good Half premiere with my love.'
Like Bhumi Pednekar's look in the The Royals? The Web series -- produced by Pritish Nandy Cimmunications, also stars Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, Milind Soman and Luke Kenny -- will stream on Netflix soon.
Janhvi Kapoor goes traditional.
Vaani Kapoor, who's got a new release this Independence Day, looks like a boss lady.
Vaani's co-star Taapsee Pannu finds a friend in Ammy Virk, who also stars in the ensemble film.
'Our film is soon yours, but one of the things I've truly gained during the process of doing this film is knowing this gem of a person. I thought I am the most brutally honest person I know but this man takes the cake and he does it with so much of fun n ease. Looking forward to seeing your reactions for Mrs n Mr Harpreet. Come meet us in a theatre near u n give us a chance to make u laugh,' says Taapsee.
Rhea Chakraborty launches her clothing label, Chapter 2.
Genelia D'Souza makes a point, 'A woman in a suit commands, But a woman in a bandgala conquers.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com