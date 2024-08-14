'Salman Was Chupchap'

IMAGE: Salman Khan with Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

It was a day with a difference for screenwriters Salim-Javed who transformed Hindi cinema in the 1970s with films like Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar and Don when their families got together to hail them on stage.

Salimsaab and Javedsaab were honoured at the trailer launch of a new docuseries based on them, Angry Young Men, which will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 20.

Salim Khan's son Salman Khan and Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar spoke at length about their famous dads.

IMAGE: Salman Khan with father Salim Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

"This generation doesn't want to be men any more but these two here...," Salman says in this video.

IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar with father Javed Akhtar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video In/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar recalled the precious advice he got from his father Javed Akhtar: 'We come from a long tradition where sons don't listen to their fathers. So please don't listen to me. Go ahead and do whatever you want.'

He also talked about the favourite Salim-Javed film and the impact it had on him.

"I've watched all their work umpteen number of times, be it Sholay, Deewaar... But the one that I think I've watched the most, that they've worked on, was Kranti. I've watched, I don't know, maybe like 300 times. It was highly entertaining," Farhan says.

"This documentary is aptly titled Angry Young Men because they brought their life experience, their voice, and their identity into the character that we all come to know as Vijay. And that's left like a lasting impression on me," he says.

IMAGE: Salim-Javed with Farhan, Zoya Akhtar and Salman. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video In/Instagram

While speaking about his favourite dialogue, Farhan said, "My favourite dialogue I have actually made a film I love that film so much 'Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai'."

But to paraphrase a line that they used: 'Lunch kab hai, lunch kab hai," Farhan said, getting many laughs.

But it was Salman who won over that moment when he named his favourite dialogue: "Mere paas ma hai, woh bhi do!," referring to his mother Salma Khan and his step mother, movie legend Helen.

Not many know how this beautiful partnership was born, and Javedsaab tells the story.

IMAGE: Salim-Javed. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video In/Instagram

Speaking about the docuseries, Salim says, "I started my career in front of the camera but realised that my true strength lay in telling stories. That's when I decided to focus on what came naturally to me -- writing.

"Then I met Javed, who was equally passionate about writing and together, we did some fantastic work, which I am very proud of. We had an excellent run and achieved great success.

"We also challenged industry norms along the way. It feels wonderful that our journey is being documented for future generations, and I hope they will be inspired to do their best and not be confined by society's prescribed roles."

Javed Akhtar spills the beans: Salman was 'chuchap', but the 'badmash bachcha' who was a 'regular seducer' was Arbaaz Khan!

IMAGE: Salman with Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video In/Instagram

IMAGE: Atul Agnihotri, Ayaan Agnihotri, Shibani Akhtar, Alizeh Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Arpita Khan, Ahil Sharma, Zoya Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video In/Instagram

In the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Jaya Bachchan speak about the legendary work of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Karan highlights how Salim-Javed were the highest paid individuals in the film industry, and charged more than the reigning stars of the era.

"Can you imagine if a writer today said, 'I want a crore more than Salman Khan?' That was the power of Salim-Javed," Karan said.

IMAGE: Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Ayat Sharma, Alvira Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Reema Kagti, Namrata Rao and Manish Menghani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video In/Instagram

Angry Young Men, produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, will stream on Prime Video from August 20. The docuseries marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com