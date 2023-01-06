News
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Mary Kom And Vidya Got Together...

When Mary Kom And Vidya Got Together...

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 06, 2023 15:54 IST
Here's how some Bollywood stars spent their Thursday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Legendary boxer M C Mary Kom and Vidya Balan at the inaugural ceremony of a five-day medical conference in Kolkata. Prominent achievers in their respective careers, they spoke about the importance of women's health and safety.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Milind Sonam, Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra promote their film Lakadbaggha in New Delhi.

Directed by Victor Mukherjee, Lakadbaggha is an action thriller, in which an animal-loving vigilante Arjun Bakshi (played by Jha) unearths an illegal animal trade in Kolkata.

The film will release on January 13, alongside, ironically, the other film with an animal in its title, Kuttey.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Akshay Kumar meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Among the things they discussed was AK's 2022 release Ram Setu, which the actor urged Yogi to watch.

Sonakshi's CHILLY Experience!

Sonakshi's CHILLY Experience!

Why 2023 Box Office Will Be BIGGER

Why 2023 Box Office Will Be BIGGER

