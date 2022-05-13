News
When Bhumi Surprised Herself!

When Bhumi Surprised Herself!

By Rediff Movies
May 13, 2022 13:15 IST
Aditi takes a selfie... Soha's passion for pink... Preity's wedding flashback...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar shows off some cool lip colours.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor's advice for the day: 'Look past your reflection.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari, always breathtaking!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pink brightens Soha Ali Khan's day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Daisy Shah vacations in the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor brings on the bling.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Preity Zinta shares a throwback picture from her wedding week.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta is in Murano, Italy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
