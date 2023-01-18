What's Sonal Doing In Sri Lanka?

Just where are the stars travelling? We find out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan basks under the Sri Lankan sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta goes on a date with husband Mahesh Bhupati and tells us about it: 'Getting Bhups onto a gondola on a chilly evening is no easy task!!! #datenightdoneright.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

'"A flower doesn't think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms". You do you,' Sophie Choudry sends a message from Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi shares a throwback pic from Croatia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

Shefali Jariwala gets sandy in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi shares a pic with Pankaj Tripathi after the wrap-up of Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's new film in Kolkata.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

After Abu Dhabi, Avneet Kaur flies to Osaka in Japan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram

Madhur Bhandarkar takes his India Lockdown actors Sai Tamhankar and Shweta Basu Prasad to the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Gopi/Instagram

What's Suresh Gopi doing in Dubai?