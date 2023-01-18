What's Sonal Doing In Sri Lanka?

Just where are the stars travelling? We find out.
Sonal Chauhan basks under the Sri Lankan sun.
Lara Dutta goes on a date with husband Mahesh Bhupati and tells us about it: 'Getting Bhups onto a gondola on a chilly evening is no easy task!!! #datenightdoneright.'
'"A flower doesn't think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms". You do you,' Sophie Choudry sends a message from Thailand.
Huma Qureshi shares a throwback pic from Croatia.
Shefali Jariwala gets sandy in Goa.
Sanjana Sanghi shares a pic with Pankaj Tripathi after the wrap-up of Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's new film in Kolkata.
After Abu Dhabi, Avneet Kaur flies to Osaka in Japan.
Madhur Bhandarkar takes his India Lockdown actors Sai Tamhankar and Shweta Basu Prasad to the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad.
What's Suresh Gopi doing in Dubai?