What's Sanya Malhotra Proud Of?

'I hope this film will bring some change in people, their homes, and in our society.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra and Nishant Dahiya at the Mrs trailer launch.

After making the festival rounds, the Sanya Malhotra starrer Mrs sets its streaming date on ZEE5 starting February 7.

To make the announcement, Malhotra, her co-star Nishant Dahiya and Director Arati Kadav came together at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai and unveiled the trailer in the presence of art buffs.

In Mrs, Sanya portrays Richa, a newlywed whose sweet bliss of a new marriage goes downhill as she finds herself entrapped in the domestic routine at her traditional and patriarchal family home.

The film also features Nishant Dahiya as the husband and Kanwaljit Singh as the father-in-law.

"Richa somewhere lies in all of us," Sanya says about her role.

"I have seen her in my mom, I have seen her in my friends, I have even seen her in random women I met. This story is very special to me for the message it gives. The film is about the subtle conditioning on gender roles and it is something that's very close to my heart. I hope many more people will watch Mrs and appreciate our message."

Why Mrs Is Special For Sanya Malhotra

Mrs is a Hindi remake of Jeo Baby's 2021 Malayalam drama The Great Indian Kitchen which starred Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Sanya was named Best Actor at the New York Indian Film Festival last year and the film has been doing the rounds on the festival circuit including the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia, the Palm Springs International Film Festival in the US, and the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Nishant Dahiya on playing Diwakar in Mrs...

"During the shoot," says Arati, "I would tell Kanwaljitji and Nishant that even you are victims. As men, you can't cook the food you like because nobody taught you. Through this film, we empower men and not just women. They should realise that they are also victims of this system. That's really the idea behind this film."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra and Nishant Dahiya at Mrs trailer launch.

Arati hopes that Mrs touches a deep chord with the audience and leaves a greater impact on the society.

"When I first read the script, I felt like this was everyone's story. It is my story, my mom's story, my aunt's story, my papa's story. It made me think I should make this story with a lot of love and responsibility. People should change after seeing the film and they should question their life conditioning. That's my motive."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra, Director Arati Kadav and Nishant Dahiya at Mrs trailer launch.

Sanya says she likes to cook and here's what she cooks best!

Sanya echoes Arati's sentiments and believes audiences will see a little of themselves in Mrs and will connect with the characters some way or the other.

"It is a very special film. I know for a fact that a lot of people will be able to resonate with this film," says Sanya. I hope this film will bring some change in people, their homes, and in our society."

"We have given our 100 per cent to it, and it is looking very nice. I am very proud of it."