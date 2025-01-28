What's Rakul In The 'Mood' For?

Raashii promotes her Tamil film... Nushrratt makes an announcement... Zahaan is grateful...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

What's Rakul Singh in the 'Mood' for?.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna is 'Fashionably gothic' for the promotions of her Tamil film Agathiyaa also starring Jiiva, Arjun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha makes an announcement: 'The Thrill is Real! My next! A rollercoaster of suspense and thrill with the creative genius Anurag Kashyap And very passionate Vishal Rana. Helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zahaan Kapoor/Instagram

Zahan Kapoor is thankful to his Black Warrant Director Vikramaditya Motwane: 'Only Love. Actually, wait... tremendous gratitude for the opportunity and faith, immense awe to be able to watch and observe such sheer passion for story, inspired by the relentless dedication to the process, blown away by the attentiveness and determination in honing the craft and most of all deeply moved to feel genuinely included, valued and significant in more ways than one.

'I have been fortunate to observe this rare gathering of the most humanist qualities, a display of true leadership and a hunger to know and learn more! Thank you @motwayne sir, for everything! At your service, always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

Tillotama Shome does a photoshoot and writes about her experience: 'I really never thought I would do a shoot like this for a sudip sharma × avinash arun show. A prickly in pearls. But then again, @primevideoin and I are just beginning to know each other and I am more agreeable towards anything, to do with this show, on which I was the happiest.

'@mohitrai only you could have temporarily suspended my judgement and made me get into this. HMU @themakeupwaley @hairstyler_artist @raju.mahto8march for many things, but also ensuring I don't break my bones on those slippery synthetic clouds. #paatallok'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam is 'Glad to have launched the biggest property expo, 2025!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Parinita Subhash, who is holidaying in Sweden, is in a 'Stockholm state of mind'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Kapoor/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan is 'Making travel look effortlessly glamorous'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra shares a picture from her gym and writes, 'Trying to show you the door? Try again!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

'Never apologise for being a powerful woman,' declares Raai Laxmi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

'Find your light', advises Neha Dhupia.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com