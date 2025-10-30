HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What's Priyanka Doing With Snakes?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Last updated on: October 30, 2025 15:46 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, who is getting ready for her film with Mahesh Babu under S S Rajamouli's direction, shared some wild pictures with a giant python draped around her neck during her visit to the Wild Florida Adventure Park.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Her husband Nick Jonas was seen reacting in a video, where he can be heard saying, 'Loving the new jewellery, babe,' to which Priyanka cheekily replies, 'It's red, it's the serpentine.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka also shared throwback pictures of herself with snakes and wrote, 'Notice a theme here... it's ssssssubtle.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka's mum Dr Madhu Chopra reacts: 'Superb correlation. Your fascination for huge snakes and Bvlgari Serpenti!!'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka with a boa around her neck.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka's BFF Tamanna Dutt wrote, 'You are crazy! Only you can do this lol.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka was also the voice of Kaa in the movie The Jungle Book.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
