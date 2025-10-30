What's Priyanka Doing With Snakes?

Priyanka Chopra, who is getting ready for her film with Mahesh Babu under S S Rajamouli's direction, shared some wild pictures with a giant python draped around her neck during her visit to the Wild Florida Adventure Park.
Her husband Nick Jonas was seen reacting in a video, where he can be heard saying, 'Loving the new jewellery, babe,' to which Priyanka cheekily replies, 'It's red, it's the serpentine.'
Priyanka also shared throwback pictures of herself with snakes and wrote, 'Notice a theme here... it's ssssssubtle.'
Priyanka's mum Dr Madhu Chopra reacts: 'Superb correlation. Your fascination for huge snakes and Bvlgari Serpenti!!'.
Priyanka with a boa around her neck.
Priyanka's BFF Tamanna Dutt wrote, 'You are crazy! Only you can do this lol.'
Priyanka was also the voice of Kaa in the movie The Jungle Book.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff