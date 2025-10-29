HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Not once did I feel like an outsider'

Source: ANI
October 29, 2025 14:28 IST

'Never did I feel that I didn't belong because I came from a different industry or spoke a different language. The warmth and respect I was shown meant a lot. It was a beautiful feeling.'

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha in Jatadhara.

Sonakshi Sinha had a wonderful experience working on the sets of her first Telugu film, Jatadhara.

The Dabangg star expressed her gratitude to the Jatadhara team for welcoming her with open arms.

"The kind of respect I received on that set truly moved me. The people I worked with... whether it was the cast or the crew, all were incredibly kind, disciplined, and well-organised. What stood out to me most was their professionalism; if a shift began at 9 am, it wrapped up right at 6 pm. Everything was timely and organised," she shared.

 

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha in Jatadhara.

"There was a slight language barrier at first, but not once did I feel like an outsider or that I didn't belong because I came from a different industry or spoke a different language. The warmth and respect I was shown meant a lot. It was a beautiful feeling," Sonakshi added.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan, Jatadhara is slated for release on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu. The film also features Sudheer Babu and Shilpa Shirodkar.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha and Shilpa Shirodkar in Jatadhara.

Discussing her role Shilpa said, "I am playing the character of Shobha. She represents a certain mentality -- people who let greed take over, forgetting their relationships and values in the pursuit of money."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

