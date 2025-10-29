Aditi-Siddharth In Paris

Aditi Rao Hydari turned 47 on October 28, and was whisked off to Paris by hubby Siddharth to bring in her birthday in the romantic city.
The couple sure made plenty of memories, and Siddharth generously shared pictures from their getaway.
Siddharth even turned into a poet to wish Aditi.
He writes, 'My love was born today
'In every second of every day
'I feel you in my being.
'Wherever I go you go with me.
'My best friend, my greatest strength I am because you make me want to be.
'Thank you for being born. Thank you for this life.
'Thank you for the strength, my Queen,
'Thank you my gifted, blessed, beautiful wife.
'Happy Birthday Adu..
'I love you.'
Aditi replied to his birthday post with, 'My Siddhuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu bestest!'
Siddharth made sure to turn the camera on the birthday girl.
What's playing on Aditi's mind, you think?
And that's one for the camera.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff