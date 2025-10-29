HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aditi-Siddharth In Paris

October 29, 2025 13:07 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari turned 47 on October 28, and was whisked off to Paris by hubby Siddharth to bring in her birthday in the romantic city.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

The couple sure made plenty of memories, and Siddharth generously shared pictures from their getaway.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Siddharth even turned into a poet to wish Aditi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

He writes, 'My love was born today
'In every second of every day
'I feel you in my being.
'Wherever I go you go with me.
'My best friend, my greatest strength I am because you make me want to be.
'Thank you for being born. Thank you for this life.
'Thank you for the strength, my Queen,
'Thank you my gifted, blessed, beautiful wife.
'Happy Birthday Adu..
'I love you.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi replied to his birthday post with, 'My Siddhuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu bestest!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Siddharth made sure to turn the camera on the birthday girl.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

What's playing on Aditi's mind, you think?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

And that's one for the camera.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

