What's Priyanka Doing in Lucknow?

Priyanka Chopra, who was in Mumbai and Delhi last week to promote her hair care brand, Anomaly, is in Lucknow.

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador visited an anganwadi and the Avanti Bai Hospital during her two- day stay in Lucknow.

'I have spent a few of my childhood years at school in Lucknow,' Priyanka stated in a video before her visit. 'I have family and friends here. And I am keen to understand how the needle has shifted for women and children in the state of Uttar Pradesh.'

'I want to see first-hand how technology and innovation is making that shift at a (larger) scale. Across India, gender inequality results in unequal opportunities, and it is the girls that are most disadvantaged.

'We are visiting various UNICEF partners to see the work that is being done with the aim to end violence and discrimination against girls.

'I will hear about the challenges they face in everyday life and see the solutions on hand because what is needed is solutions at scale.

'As I have said often enough,' Priyanka added, 'women and girls are the key in building better futures not just for themselves but for their communities.'

Photograph: PTI Photo

Priyanka at the Veerangana Avanti Bai Children's and Women's Hospital on Tuesday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

She was there to see the Sick Newborn Critical Care Unit at the hospital.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Priyanka also visited the Kangaroo Mother Care Unit at the hospital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

On Monday, Priyanka met children at an anganwadi at Lalpur village near Lucknow.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Priyanka also spoke to children at the Composite School in Lucknow.