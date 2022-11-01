Priyanka returns to Mumbai and here's what she does

Priyanka Chopra is back in town!

The actor has returned to India after almost three years and chose a unique way to get over her jet lag!

Priyanka keeps her airport fashion casual and comfortable so that the focus is on her best accessory: Her smile!

So how did she get over her jet lag?

By catching up on Koffee With Karan!

She posts: 'It ain’t Mumbai if you’re not jet lagged with Karan Johar on TV.'

PeeCee seemed quite happy to be back in 'Mumbai meri jaan.'

Even though she did not wait to be photographed, the paps couldn't get enough of her.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar