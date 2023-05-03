Rashmika's Summer Fashion

Shriya promotes Music School... Mrunal shares a throwback pic... Sara wraps up a shoot...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna, who has just finished the shooting of her film Rainbow, borrows a colour for a photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'Just me waiting for you to see the #Dahaad trailer tomorrow,' writes Sonakshi Sinha, about her upcoming thriller Web series.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran promotes her new film Music School, written and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala. It co-stars Prakash Raj, Sharman Joshi, Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswami and will release on May 12.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur shares a throwback picture from an ad shoot in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares a picture from her forthcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan and quotes Mahatma Gandhi in an emotional post: '"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi.

'Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity and passion. Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever... Jai Bholenath.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Being candid is also a pose,' feels Rakul Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta wears a designer sari and writes, 'Been an admirer of @chandrakantofficial creations! He designed costumes for #ps1 & #ps2 Creates magical costumes for Bhansali. He designed this saree for me & created this in a day! Thank you CK! Also @shareendeosthale @bhuvanarora27 I styled it with forever favourite @amrapalijewels.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Who is keeping Nimrit Kaur busy in her vanity van?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta spends time with her daughter, Saira.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani wraps up her film Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan and writes an emotional post: 'And it’s a film wrap for Katha #SatyapremkiKatha A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever.

'My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic , @kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I’ll miss the trinity @gajrajrao Sir #SupriyaPathak Ma’am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsania and our entire cast Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances.. @kamera002 you’re the best Sajid Sir @nadiadwalagrandson @namahpictures and team for making the journey soooo smooth.. and to my very own squad Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role @makeupbylekha @mehakoberoi @natashavohra6 @raveesh_dhanu @jubinrajeshdesai Can’t wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June.'

Kartik replies, 'Few days to go but now shooting without Katha will feel empty... SatyaPrem will miss Katha.'