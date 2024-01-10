News
The FABULOUS Life Of Kalki Koechlin

The FABULOUS Life Of Kalki Koechlin

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 10, 2024 11:04 IST


Gorgeous Kalki Koechlin turns 40 on January 10. We take a peek into her FABULOUS life through her Instagram pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Whether it is her debut film Dev D or a supporting role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or a heart-breakingly brilliant performance in Margarita, With A Straw or even a mature take in her most recent film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Kalki Koechlin gives it all once she is in the front of the camera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Making a pretty click in her mother Françoise Armandie's garden.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

A pretty picture clicked by her partner Guy Hershberg.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki makes music with Guy and writes, 'Grateful for love, family, friends and beautiful sunsets...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Art classes with Kalki and daughter Sappho.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Did you know that this Made In Heaven actor loves biking?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

And surfing!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Taking an ice bath that lasts 90 seconds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

A different kind of stroll with Sappho.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki likes her wraps and sauces...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

...As well as a full blown South Indian thali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

'Basking in my circle.'

