The FABULOUS Life Of Kalki Koechlin

Gorgeous Kalki Koechlin turns 40 on January 10. We take a peek into her FABULOUS life through her Instagram pictures.
Whether it is her debut film Dev D or a supporting role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or a heart-breakingly brilliant performance in Margarita, With A Straw or even a mature take in her most recent film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Kalki Koechlin gives it all once she is in the front of the camera.
Making a pretty click in her mother Françoise Armandie's garden.
A pretty picture clicked by her partner Guy Hershberg.
Kalki makes music with Guy and writes, 'Grateful for love, family, friends and beautiful sunsets...'
Art classes with Kalki and daughter Sappho.
Did you know that this Made In Heaven actor loves biking?
And surfing!
Taking an ice bath that lasts 90 seconds.
A different kind of stroll with Sappho.
Kalki likes her wraps and sauces...
...As well as a full blown South Indian thali.
'Basking in my circle.'