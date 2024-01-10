The 3 Things Raveena Tandon Swears By

Raveena Tandon is all set to sparkle in her new Web series Karmma Calling, where she plays the rich, glamorous and powerful Indrani Kothari, who has many secrets up her sleeve.

The series has been directed by Ruchi Narain, and will stream on Disney+Hotstar from January 26.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com brings back interesting moments from the show's trailer launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani Rediff.com IMAGE: Raveena Tandon.

Raveena has been working in the movies for 33 years, and she attributes her longevity in show business to three things.

Watch the video to know just what they are.

The actor also shares why it was difficult to play Indrani Kothari in Karmma Calling.

Does Raveena believe in karma?

She answers here, and also shares her life's motto.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Varun Sood and Namrata Sheth.

Karmma Calling also stars Varun Sood and Namrata Sheth in pivotal roles.

The duo share a sizzling chemistry on screen as well as off, even as Varun sticks to the 'we're just good friends' routine.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Raveena Tandon with Namrata Sheth.

Karmma Calling, based on the US original series Revenge, sees Raveena and Namrata play deadly rivals.

Was it intimidating locking horns with Raveena?

Namrata comes clean here: