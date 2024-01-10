News
Rediff.com  » Movies » The 3 Things Raveena Tandon Swears By

The 3 Things Raveena Tandon Swears By

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
January 10, 2024 10:49 IST
Raveena Tandon is all set to sparkle in her new Web series Karmma Calling, where she plays the rich, glamorous and powerful Indrani Kothari, who has many secrets up her sleeve.

The series has been directed by Ruchi Narain, and will stream on Disney+Hotstar from January 26.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com brings back interesting moments from the show's trailer launch.

 

 

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani Rediff.com

Raveena has been working in the movies for 33 years, and she attributes her longevity in show business to three things.

Watch the video to know just what they are.

The actor also shares why it was difficult to play Indrani Kothari in Karmma Calling.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Does Raveena believe in karma?

She answers here, and also shares her life's motto.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Varun Sood and Namrata Sheth. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Karmma Calling also stars Varun Sood and Namrata Sheth in pivotal roles.

The duo share a sizzling chemistry on screen as well as off, even as Varun sticks to the 'we're just good friends' routine.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon with Namrata Sheth. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Karmma Calling, based on the US original series Revenge, sees Raveena and Namrata play deadly rivals.

Was it intimidating locking horns with Raveena?

Namrata comes clean here:

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
