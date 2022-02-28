What You Can Watch On OTT This Week

Hybrid humans, missing movie stars, Korean reunion in Africa, aliens defeated by sound, discover tons of thrilling action on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma makes her recommendations.

Lamb

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Icelandic (with subtitles)

Noomi Rapace stars in this eerie folktale about a childless couple in rural Iceland whose astonishing discovery in the sheep barn ensues in much more than what they bargained for.

Killing Eve Season 4

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer reunite on the fourth and final season of the award-winning series, which has a couple of episodes directed by our very own Anu Menon (Waiting, Shakuntala Devi).

The Fame Game

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

An actress disappears. As cops investigate her not-so-perfect family amidst growing media frenzy, things steadily get murkier in Madhuri Dixit Nene's OTT debut.

Love Hostel

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

An honour killing machine pursues an interfaith couple that eloped to get married in small-town Haryana starring Bobby Deol at his menacing best.

Golondaaj

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

Director Dhrubo Banerjee chronicles the story behind Father of Indian Football Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari in his blockbuster biopic.

Juvenile Justice

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A no-nonsense judge must confront her dislike for minor offenders when she slips into her newly appointed role as judge of the juvenile court in this 10-part K-Drama.

Escape from Mogadishu

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

In this critically and commercially acclaimed hit, a bunch of South and North Korean diplomats must set aside their history of hatred and join forces to survive a civil war situation in the Somalian capital.

Ajagajantharam

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Anthony Varghese spearheads this Malayalam action feast about a mahout's propensity for trouble hitting its peak against the background of a temple festival.

Kayamai Kadakka

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

In this subdued indie, two men acquainted through social media will come face to face over their shared name and ideologies on crime against women.

A Quiet Place 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English (with subtitles)

Emily Blunt and her family's dangerous journey in a post-apocalyptic world continues as they battle sound-sensitive aliens and look for fellow survivors.