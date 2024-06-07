Action Packed OTT This Week!

Monsters, sharks, psychopaths, jedis, hybrids, undercover cops, special agents, brace yourself for tons of action on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Under Paris

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: French (with subtitles)

A killer shark lurking about the Seine river becomes the wicked premise of Under Paris and its survival mood once Berenice Bejo's daredevil scientist takes charge.

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff pair up as special agents taking down a common enemy of the country in Prithviraj Sukumaran's ruthless masked man and his army of AI-enabled assassins.

Maidaan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan serves as reminder of the unsung heroics of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and the efforts he made to win gold at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Hierarchy

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A mysterious teenage student's arrival at an elite school of, for and by the affluent stirs up a hornet's nest across seven thrilling episodes of Netflix's brand new K-drama.

Lumberjack The Monster

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Japanese auteur Takeshi Miike doing what he does best -- unleashing a feast of blood and gore over a showdown between a manic lawyer and serial killer in his adaptation of Mayusuke Kurai's 2019 novel.

Gunaah

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Inspired by Turkish drama Ezel, Gunaah is a story of love and friendship as well as deceit and double crossing wherein a man takes on a new identity to avenge his betrayal.

Godzilla Minus One

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Academy Award winner for Best Visual Effects, Godzilla Minus One's exciting look into the atomic breath blasting monster posing a challenge in war torn Japan is essential viewing for fans of the Gojira franchise

Star Wars: The Acolyte

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

In the ever expanding Star Wars universe, a new series focuses on the events taking place a century before The Phantom Menace when a Jedi master, played by Squid Games's Lee Jung-jae, and Padawan confront unprecedented sinister forces.

Sweet Tooth Season 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In the third and final season of the post apocalyptic series, Sweet Tooth and its hybrid hero, half boy and half deer return to save the world against the backdrop of icy Alaska.

Gullak Season 4

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

One more season of the modest, middle-class Mishra family sharing their life and lessons in parenting with trademark wit, warmth and charm.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Daniel Bruhl essays the life, love and legend of the iconic German fashion designer and photographer credited for reviving Chanel and setting new standards in the sartorial universe.

Eileen

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Ottessa Moshfegh's award-winning debut novel is the source behind Thomasin McKenzie-Anne Hathway's turbulent relationship in the thriller set in a 1950s juvenile prison in Massachusetts.

Blackout

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

A rainy night, a road accident, a man discovering heaps of gold and cash -- it's a recipe for greed and disaster as leading man Vikrant Massey finds out over the course of Blackout's crazy trip.

Hit Man

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Richard Linklater's romantic comedy headlined by the dishy Glen Powell features him as an undercover cop masquerading as a hit man expert in accents and disguises falling for a client who hired him to bump off her abusive hubby.

Clipped

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

ESPN podcast The Sterling Affairs gets the OTT treatment in the miniseries Clipped, which looks inside the basketball scandal following Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling's racist remarks.

The End We Start From

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Based on Megan Hunter's novel of the same name, the British survival drama chronicles a mother's efforts to protect her baby amidst a dangerous flood situation in London.