What Makes Deepika So DAZZLING!

Meet Anurag Kashyap's 'two pillars'...Mohanlal gets into Lucifer mode again...Kapil Sharma in his 'little world'...
Deepika Padukone knows just how to light up in front of a camera.
Husband Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, is still collecting awards for his turn as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83. This time, Ranveer wins the Best Actor of the Year award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
Disha Patani's cat Jasmine gets a squeeze, and she 'doesn't seem very happy'.
Raveena Tandon looks stunning, two months and nine days short of birthday 48.
Pranutan shares a B&W pic.
Anurag Kashyap shares a pic with Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin at the screening of Dobaaraa and calls the former Mrs Kashyaps, 'My two pillars'.
Divyanka Tripathi goes traditional.
Kapil Sharma shares a pic with his 'little world' Anayra.
Mohanlal with Director Prithviraj Sukumaran, Producer Antony Perumbavoor (extreme left) and Writer Murali Gopy (extreme right) for the sequel of their blockbuster Lucifer, L2: Empuraan.