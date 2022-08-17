News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Makes Deepika So DAZZLING!

What Makes Deepika So DAZZLING!

By Rediff Movies
August 17, 2022 11:31 IST
Meet Anurag Kashyap's 'two pillars'...Mohanlal gets into Lucifer mode again...Kapil Sharma in his 'little world'...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone knows just how to light up in front of a camera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Husband Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, is still collecting awards for his turn as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83. This time, Ranveer wins the Best Actor of the Year award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani's cat Jasmine gets a squeeze, and she 'doesn't seem very happy'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon looks stunning, two months and nine days short of birthday 48.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

Pranutan shares a B&W pic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Anurag Kashyap shares a pic with Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin at the screening of Dobaaraa and calls the former Mrs Kashyaps, 'My two pillars'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi goes traditional.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma shares a pic with his 'little world' Anayra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

Mohanlal with Director Prithviraj Sukumaran, Producer Antony Perumbavoor (extreme left) and Writer Murali Gopy (extreme right) for the sequel of their blockbuster Lucifer, L2: Empuraan.

