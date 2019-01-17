What is Rohit Shetty doing with telly stars?

January 17, 2019 16:01 IST

Why is the Simmba man on the prowl in the telly jungle?:))

IWMBuzz hosted a TV-Video Summit and Awards on January 16.

Surbhi Chandna of Ishqbaaaz.

Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya.

Giaa Manek's last show was Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai.

Roshni Wadhwani, a contestant on Splitsvilla 11.

Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga's Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Raveena Tandon.

Farah Khan.

Rohit Shetty joins Farah and Raveena.

Rajeshwari Sachdev and Varun Badola.

Big Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta.

Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai star Randeep Rai.

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Rohit Suchanti.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant Zain Imam.

Pearl Puri from Naagin 3.

Rajiv Thakur from Comedy Circus.

Shivin Narang is currently working on Internet Wala Love.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar