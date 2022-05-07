What is Rakul GRATEFUL For?

Manushi looks stunning... Varun loves his coffee... Lara in pink...
IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh is happy with the response her film Runway 34 is getting: 'Mirror mirror on the wall! Who is the grateful of them all thankyou sooo much for appreciating our film #runway34 and giving Tanya so much love.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar looks stunning, doesn't she?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram
IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande captures her look before a night out with husband Vicky Jain.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram
IMAGE: Like Varun Dhawan's coffee pose?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram
IMAGE: Lara Dutta gets her pink right in Bhubaneshwar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram
IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu looks cool and he knows it.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kaemmu/Instagram
IMAGE: Like Tisca Chopra's hat?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Karishma Tanna goes traditional.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Krystle D'souza takes a quick break in Lonavla.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram
IMAGE: Kavita Kaushik feels we should 'create a life u don't need a vacation from.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram