Rediff.com  » Movies » What is Rakul GRATEFUL For?

What is Rakul GRATEFUL For?

By Rediff Movies
May 07, 2022 10:43 IST
Manushi looks stunning... Varun loves his coffee... Lara in pink...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh is happy with the response her film Runway 34 is getting: 'Mirror mirror on the wall! Who is the grateful of them all thankyou sooo much for appreciating our film #runway34 and giving Tanya so much love.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar looks stunning, doesn't she?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande captures her look before a night out with husband Vicky Jain.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Varun Dhawan's coffee pose?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Lara Dutta gets her pink right in Bhubaneshwar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu looks cool and he knows it.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kaemmu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Tisca Chopra's hat?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna goes traditional.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Krystle D'souza takes a quick break in Lonavla.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kavita Kaushik feels we should 'create a life u don't need a vacation from.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
