Home  » Movies » What Has Caught Sobhita's Attention?

What Has Caught Sobhita's Attention?

REDIFF MOVIES
July 03, 2025 10:17 IST

Rashmika spends a day in London... Sarah turns desi girl... Aahana sees red...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala finds a muse in Tamil Nadu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna makes a quick stopover in London and writes, 'Dear diary, I was in London for a day and trust me there was not much I could do.. but let me take you through it anyway.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma enjoys the European summer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias turns into a desi girl in Vienna, Austria.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumar finds her ramp in Bengaluru.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi enjoys ice cream in New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur holidays in Cannes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

'Life is a collections of moments and places,' says Raai Laxmi from Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor outside Buckingham Palace in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari looks pretty in Mauritius.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill takes blessings from Goddess Kali in Kolkata.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
