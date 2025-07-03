What Has Caught Sobhita's Attention?

Rashmika spends a day in London... Sarah turns desi girl... Aahana sees red...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala finds a muse in Tamil Nadu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna makes a quick stopover in London and writes, 'Dear diary, I was in London for a day and trust me there was not much I could do.. but let me take you through it anyway.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma enjoys the European summer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias turns into a desi girl in Vienna, Austria.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumar finds her ramp in Bengaluru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi enjoys ice cream in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur holidays in Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

'Life is a collections of moments and places,' says Raai Laxmi from Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor outside Buckingham Palace in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari looks pretty in Mauritius.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill takes blessings from Goddess Kali in Kolkata.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff