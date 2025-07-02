Lots Of Romance Coming Up In July

July has so many movies to choose from!

Metro... In Dino

Release date: July 4

Life... In A Metro was a decent success at the box office in 2007.

Anurag Basu's emotional moments, Pritam's music and a topnotch star cast worked really well for the film.

The three elements come together in the new film too, and one hopes the audiences welcome it again.

Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti

Release date: July

In 2021, Akshaye Khanna and Director Ken Ghosh had worked on the OTT release State of Siege: Temple Attack.

It is now being revived for a theatrical release with a new title, Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti.

Kingdom

Release date: July 4

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a Telugu spy thriller starring Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev.

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Release date: July 4

The Jurassic franchise has been entertaining audiences for three decades.

Multiple instalments of the popular summer entertainer have arrived and now, there's a new one coming up with Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Expect a lot of thrills in this big screen spectacle.

Maalik

Release date: July 11

Rajkummar Rao plays a deadly gangster for the first time, in this underworld saga.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan

Release date: July 11

Shanaya Kapoor gets ready to make her debut in the love story, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey. Debutant Santosh Singh directs.

Superman

Release date: July 11

David Corenswet turns Superman for James Gunn who directed the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies.

Saiyaara

Release date: July 18

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri and marks the debut of Ananya Pandey's cousin Ahaan Pandey, opposite Aneet Padda.

Tanvi: The Great

Release date: July 18

Anupam Kher returns to direction after 23 years with Tanvi: The Great.

Designed as a heartwarming drama, the film features Shubhangi Dutt in the title role with Kher playing a key part as well. The cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Arvind Swami.

Nikita Roy

Release date: July 18

Originally slated to release on June 27, Nikita Roy was pushed ahead since there was a scarcity of screens.

The supernatural thriller stars Sonakshi Sinha and Paresh Rawal with Arjun Rampal in a cameo. It marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi's brother, Kussh Sinha.

Smurfs

Release date: July 18

Younger audiences have reason to rejoice, as their blue friends make another cinematic appearance.

Son Of Sardaar 2

Release date: July 25

The month's biggest release comes on a regular Friday, unlike the first part that released on Diwali.

Ajay Devgn returns as the loveable Sardar, joined by Sanjay Dutt, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Chunky Panday.

Param Sundari

Release date: July 25

What happens when a North Indian boy falls in love with a South Indian girl, accompanied by A R Rahman's fabulous score?

You get Param Sundari , starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

The Fantastic 4: First Steps

Release date: July 25

The Fantastic 4 line up for their next adventure to save the Earth.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Release date: July 24

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, this Telugu actioner is set against the 17th century Mughal empire and stars Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Satyaraj.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff