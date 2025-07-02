Lots Of Romance Coming Up In July

July has so many movies to choose from!
Metro... In Dino
Release date: July 4
Life... In A Metro was a decent success at the box office in 2007.
Anurag Basu's emotional moments, Pritam's music and a topnotch star cast worked really well for the film.
The three elements come together in the new film too, and one hopes the audiences welcome it again.
Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti
Release date: July
In 2021, Akshaye Khanna and Director Ken Ghosh had worked on the OTT release State of Siege: Temple Attack.
It is now being revived for a theatrical release with a new title, Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti.
Kingdom
Release date: July 4
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a Telugu spy thriller starring Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev.
Jurassic World: Rebirth
Release date: July 4
The Jurassic franchise has been entertaining audiences for three decades.
Multiple instalments of the popular summer entertainer have arrived and now, there's a new one coming up with Jurassic World: Rebirth.
Expect a lot of thrills in this big screen spectacle.
Maalik
Release date: July 11
Rajkummar Rao plays a deadly gangster for the first time, in this underworld saga.
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan
Release date: July 11
Shanaya Kapoor gets ready to make her debut in the love story, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey. Debutant Santosh Singh directs.
Superman
Release date: July 11
David Corenswet turns Superman for James Gunn who directed the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies.
Saiyaara
Release date: July 18
Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri and marks the debut of Ananya Pandey's cousin Ahaan Pandey, opposite Aneet Padda.
Tanvi: The Great
Release date: July 18
Anupam Kher returns to direction after 23 years with Tanvi: The Great.
Designed as a heartwarming drama, the film features Shubhangi Dutt in the title role with Kher playing a key part as well. The cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Arvind Swami.
Nikita Roy
Release date: July 18
Originally slated to release on June 27, Nikita Roy was pushed ahead since there was a scarcity of screens.
The supernatural thriller stars Sonakshi Sinha and Paresh Rawal with Arjun Rampal in a cameo. It marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi's brother, Kussh Sinha.
Smurfs
Release date: July 18
Younger audiences have reason to rejoice, as their blue friends make another cinematic appearance.
Son Of Sardaar 2
Release date: July 25
The month's biggest release comes on a regular Friday, unlike the first part that released on Diwali.
Ajay Devgn returns as the loveable Sardar, joined by Sanjay Dutt, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Chunky Panday.
Param Sundari
Release date: July 25
What happens when a North Indian boy falls in love with a South Indian girl, accompanied by A R Rahman's fabulous score?
You get Param Sundari , starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.
The Fantastic 4: First Steps
Release date: July 25
The Fantastic 4 line up for their next adventure to save the Earth.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Release date: July 24
Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, this Telugu actioner is set against the 17th century Mughal empire and stars Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Satyaraj.
