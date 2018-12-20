What does Saif want from Taimur?

December 20, 2018 12:13 IST

"I really want Tim to love Africa and the outdoors like I do. I don't want him to be an indoor kid glued to the smartphone."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Taimur Ali Khan, Bollywood's biggest Khan superstar, turns two today and the celebrations just don't seem to stop.

They actually started last week when Taimur's birthday party ushered in what the Kapoor family collectively referred to as Tim's birthday binge.

Says a source close to the family, "Saif and Kareena decided to host an early birthday party for their little one because they were booked to shoot an ad together in South Africa on the day of Taimur's birthday (December 20).

"They decided to finish with the birthday party and take him on a jungle safari in Africa, since Taimur loves animals.

"Of course, the paparazzi is going to miss him on his special day. But Saif and Kareena have promised a steady flow of pictorial evidence of Taimur's activities in Africa."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

When I touched base with Taimur's papa Saif in Africa, he seemed to be blissfully bonded with his baby boy and of course his beloved begum, Kareena.

Speaking about Taimur at two, Saif says from Africa, "We're wrapping up our ad shoot and driving to the countryside to ride horses in their natural habitat and to swim and look at and touch the big cats!!"

Saif wants his son to be an outdoor lover. "I really want Tim to love Africa and the outdoors like I do. I don't want him to be an indoor kid glued to the smartphone."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram