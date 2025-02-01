What Does Mrunal's Face Look Like?

Guess the price of Rashmika's outfit... Rakul sips on hot chocolate... Yami goes Dhoom Dhaam...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

'If 'Slept well' had a face,' Mrunal Thakur shows us what it would look like.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Madanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna shares a throwback picture from the trailer launch of Chhaava in Mumbai.

The actress wears clothing label Torani's customised Anarkali suit set and it is reportedly priced at a whooping Rs 199,500!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Who wants a hot chocolate?' Rakul Singh offers on National Hot Chocolate Day.

Yes, look it up, there is a day dedicated to our favourite beverage!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam is in the mood for Dhoom Dhaam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit looks graceful.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna's post yoga look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur enjoys street food in Jalandhar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar gives out positive vibes and writes, 'Love Gratitude Grace Dignity Positivity Peace.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shoojit Sircar/Instagram

Shoojit Sircar shares a throwback picture with Deepika Padukone from the Piku sets and writes, 'BTS, an intense discussion before the burst out scene.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com