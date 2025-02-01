What Does Mrunal's Face Look Like?

Guess the price of Rashmika's outfit... Rakul sips on hot chocolate... Yami goes Dhoom Dhaam...
'If 'Slept well' had a face,' Mrunal Thakur shows us what it would look like.
Rashmika Mandanna shares a throwback picture from the trailer launch of Chhaava in Mumbai.
The actress wears clothing label Torani's customised Anarkali suit set and it is reportedly priced at a whooping Rs 199,500!
'Who wants a hot chocolate?' Rakul Singh offers on National Hot Chocolate Day.
Yes, look it up, there is a day dedicated to our favourite beverage!
Yami Gautam is in the mood for Dhoom Dhaam.
Madhuri Dixit looks graceful.
Karishma Tanna's post yoga look.
Avneet Kaur enjoys street food in Jalandhar.
Urmila Matondkar gives out positive vibes and writes, 'Love Gratitude Grace Dignity Positivity Peace.'
Shoojit Sircar shares a throwback picture with Deepika Padukone from the Piku sets and writes, 'BTS, an intense discussion before the burst out scene.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com