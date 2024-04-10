Mrunal Steps Out To Watch A Film

Film folk were invited to an early screening of this week's Netflix release, Amar Singh Chamkila, in Mumbai.

Lead stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra did not attend but received a lot of praise for their work in the touching biopic.

Mrunal Thakur.

Amar Singh Chamkila Director Imtiaz Ali was clearly overwhelmed when the audience gave him a round of applause at the end of the screening. Here, he is seen with Shabana Azmi.

Imtiaz Ali's daughter, Ida Ali.

Saiyami Kher.

Sugandha Garg.

Pavail Gulati.

Avantika Dassani.

Sheeba Chaddha.

Ishwak Singh called the film 'inspiring' and a 'spiritual experience', and that it 'really tugged on the heart strings'.

Shweta Basu Prasad felt the film was like a live concert.

Music is among the highlights of the film, thanks to A R Rahman.

Akshay Oberoi.

Bhuvam Bam.

Zanai Bhosle.

Aisha Ahmed.

Sunny Kaushal.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar