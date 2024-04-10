News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mrunal Steps Out To Watch A Film

Mrunal Steps Out To Watch A Film

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 10, 2024 11:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Film folk were invited to an early screening of this week's Netflix release, Amar Singh Chamkila, in Mumbai.

Lead stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra did not attend but received a lot of praise for their work in the touching biopic.

 

Mrunal Thakur.

 

Amar Singh Chamkila Director Imtiaz Ali was clearly overwhelmed when the audience gave him a round of applause at the end of the screening. Here, he is seen with Shabana Azmi.

 

Imtiaz Ali's daughter, Ida Ali.

 

Saiyami Kher.

 

Sugandha Garg.

 

Pavail Gulati.

 

Avantika Dassani.

 

Sheeba Chaddha.

 

Ishwak Singh called the film 'inspiring' and a 'spiritual experience', and that it 'really tugged on the heart strings'. 

 

Shweta Basu Prasad felt the film was like a live concert.

Music is among the highlights of the film, thanks to A R Rahman. 

 

Akshay Oberoi.

 

Bhuvam Bam.

 

Zanai Bhosle.

 

Aisha Ahmed.

 

Sunny Kaushal. 

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Watch Diljit, Parineeti, Rahman Perform!
Watch Diljit, Parineeti, Rahman Perform!
'Women don't have to only sing and dance'
'Women don't have to only sing and dance'
'Everybody rejected me'
'Everybody rejected me'
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
'VinFast has committed $500 mn to TN'
'VinFast has committed $500 mn to TN'
Umar Khalid amplified narrative using celebs: Police
Umar Khalid amplified narrative using celebs: Police
Kriti, Rashmika, Raashii Celebrate Ugadi
Kriti, Rashmika, Raashii Celebrate Ugadi

More like this

Like Rashmika's Look In Pushpa 2? VOTE!

Like Rashmika's Look In Pushpa 2? VOTE!

'I haven't done homework for my films'

'I haven't done homework for my films'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances