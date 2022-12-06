News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Akshay's Look As Shivaji? VOTE!

Like Akshay's Look As Shivaji? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 06, 2022 17:22 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar unveiled his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by sharing a video from his coming period drama Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, marking his debut in tMarathi cinema.

Akshay captioned it: 'Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji.'

 

Last month, expressing excitement about his Marathi debut, Akshay had said, "It's a dream come true role for me. I think portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen is a very huge responsibility."

"I was taken aback when Raj (Thackeray) sir asked me to portray this role. I feel so good to be playing this part and it's going to be a dream come true role for me. Also, I will be working for the first time with Director Mahesh Manjrekar, and it is going to be an experience."

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is set to release on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

REDIFF MOVIES
Source: ANI
