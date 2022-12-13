Step Inside Anil Kapoor-HarshVarrdhan's Homes

Anil Kapoor's home totally contrasts with his son HarshVarrdhan's.

While AK's house has been designed with rich colours and accessories, HarshVardhan's home has been decorated in neutrals.

AK's house is decades old while HVK's home is just a few years old.

While AK's mansion is opulent, his son's sea-facing apartment is minimalistic and avant-garde.

In the sixth season of Asian Paint's Where The Heart Is, we step inside the homes of the famous father and ascendant son.

First up is Anil's beautiful home.

Anil's home has a lot of wooden artwork on the walls and flooring.

Brass ornates and paintings of deities enhance the look of his living space.

AK wanted his home to give a feeling of England.

Sunita and Anil moved into this home in 1985 when their first born Sonam was a baby.

Sunita loves plants, and adds it beautifully to their home.

Did you know that whenever Anil went out of town on shoots, in all the 37 years that he's lived in this house, Sunita has always made sure that he's come back to a house full of fresh flowers?

Welcome to HarshVarrdhan's pad.

The actor has transformed his living room into a cinema, which opens out into a balcony, where he enjoys the view of the sea.

HarshVarrdhan's amazing shoe room.

With shoes in every hue and colour, this room has a special place in HVK's heart.