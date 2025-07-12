What Ajay Devgn Finds 'Really Difficult'

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur at the Son of Sardaar 2 launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Ajay Devgn can't be Singham all the time, so he returns to his goody avatar as the turban-clad Sikh lad Jaswinder 'Jassi' Singh in Son of Sardaar 2.

The sequel to Ajay's 2012 film Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Punjabi film-maker Vijay Kumar Arora, affectionately called Daddu, who marks his Hindi debut by replacing Ashwini Dhir for the second instalment.

Interestingly, Ajay's film is slated for release on July 25, the same day as his wife Kajol's family drama Sarzameen.

But he is not bothered about the clash.

"There is no clash," Ajay asserts. "That is on OTT."

We don't discuss work a lot at home at all. You have reminded me that her film is also releasing on 25th. I am sure she doesn't remember that my film is releasing on the same date. We don't take work home."





IMAGE: Ravi Kishan Ajay Devgn and Roshni Walia at the Son of Sardaar 2 launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Devgn was present at the trailer launch of his film which stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

A song titled Pehla Tu Duja Tu is currently going viral for the hilarious hookstep featuring the lead pair.

Ajay, who is not particularly known for his dancing skills, admitted that the dance step was not easy for him.

"You may be making fun of me, but even doing this much was really difficult for me. Yet I did it, aap log shukra guzaar kariye."

WATCH: Mrunal Thakur gives a lesson in the 'finger dance' of the Pehla Tu Duja Tu song

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Mrunal, who takes on the role of Jassi's love interest Rabia, says she was thrilled with the idea of doing comedy opposite Ajay.

"I loved troubling Jassi in this film. This is my first commercial film, and I am grateful to Ajay sir and Daddu, who gave me this opportunity," she says.

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan, Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur at the Son of Sardaar 2 launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Learning the Punjabi accent was "tough", admits Mrunal, but the entire process was a lot of fun for her.

"You saw me with a dhol in the trailer. Dhol ke sath naachna, bajana and acting karna was really difficult for me. For a Marathi ladki to do a Punjabi role was also quite challenging. But I had a lot of fun. I also learned French in Punjabi, if you know what I mean. You will get to see that in the film."

WATCH: Mrunal Thakur got on board for Son of Sardaar 2...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Kubbra Sait, who has a pivotal role in the film, mentions that the entire unit was like "family", as they spent time together and shared meals during the shoot in Scotland.

"I had seen the first Son of Sardaar in a packed theatre and it was a lot of fun. It is a big moment to be part of the latest Son of Sardaar and I had the most incredible time on the sets," adds Kubbra.

The film features an ensemble star cast: Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Chunky Panday, Ashwini Kalsekar, Deepak Dobriyal, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena and the late Mukul Dev.

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Kumar Arora at the Son of Sardaar 2 launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Son of Sardaar 2 marks Mukul Dev's final screen appearance.

"Mukul was very excited for the film. Wherever you are, Mukul, we love you and we miss you. I would request you all to watch this film for Mukul. He was an incredible actor, and today we all are missing him," says Ravi Kishan.

WATCH: Ravi Kishan speaks in Bhojpuri...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Roshni Walia and Kubbra Sait at the Son of Sardaar 2 launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Ajay showed his lighter side when a reporter asked for his comment on the ongoing Marathi versus Hindi language debate in Maharashtra.

The actor playfully said that he totally anticipated this question.

"The only answer I can give about this language thing is Aata Maajhi Satakli."