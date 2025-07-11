Marathi Cinema Gets The Spotlight!

Marathi film folk were honoured at the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2025, which took place at Mumbai's Hotel Sahara Star. A look at the big winners of the night, and the glamourous red carpet arrivals.

Prajakta Mali won the Best Actress award for her period film Phullwanti, which tells the story of the renowned dancer from the Peshwa era.

Prajakta shared the award with Vaidehi Parashurami for her comedy Ek Don Teen Chaar. Vaidehi also picked up the Best Actress (Critics) award for the film.

Paani, produced by Priyanka Chopra, won the Best Film award. Since Priyanka is travelling in Miami, her mum Dr Madhu Chopra received the award on her behalf. PeeCee's brother Siddharth Chopra and his wife Neelam Upadhyaya were also present.

Priyanka gives Siddharth all the credit for the film in her video message: 'Congratulations team #Paani and thank you @filmfare marathi! So proud of all of you who worked tirelessly to make this so special! This is all you! @siddharthchopra89 you worked so hard on this one on our behalf! I'm so proud of you!'

Adinath Kothare won the Best Director award for his debut Marathi outing Paani.The Best Screenplay was awarded to Nitin Dixit.

Paani, which also won a National Award, tells the story of a man's fight against drought in rural Maharashtra.

Jitendra Joshi won the Best Actor (Critics) for the crime thriller Ghaath.

The film also shared the Best Film (Critics) with Amaltash.

Kshitish Date won the Best Supporting Actor award for Dharmaveer 2, a biopic on the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.

Namrata Sambherao won the Best Supporting Actress for the amusing film Naach Ga Ghuma.

Mahesh Manjrekar won both the Best Actor and Best Dialogue Awards for the touching film about the plight of the elderly, Juna Furniture, which was also directed by him.

Usha Mangeshkar, centre, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Amruta Khanvilkar looks gorgeous on the red carpet.

Sai Tamhankar.

Nikki Tamboli.

Isha Koppikar.

Priya Indulkar.

Priya Bapat.

Renuka Shahane.

Kranti Redkar.

Tabu.

Spruha Joshi.

Nandita Dhuri.

Rupali Bhosale.

Aaditi Pohankar.

Suruchi Adarkar.

Preeti Reddy.

Nawazuddin Siddique.

Rajkummar Rao.

Jaideep Alhawat.

Amruta Subhash.

Ashwini Bhave.

Vandana Gupte.

Neena Kulkarni.

Smita Jaykar.

Rohini Hattangady.

Madhavi Nimkar.

Chhaya Kadam.

Sachin Pilgaonkar.

Abhijeet Sawant.

Sanju Rathod.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff