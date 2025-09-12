Enjoy Your Date With The Girlfriend On OTT

Catch the blockbuster Saiyaara on OTT this week along with Rajinikanth's action-packed, Coolie.

Namrata Thakker lists the binge-worthy shows and movies coming up.

The Girlfriend

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Forrest Gump actor Robin Wright directs and stars in The Girlfriend, a psychological thriller about Laura's (Wright) son's (Laurie Davidson) new girlfriend Cherry (Olivia Cooke), who appears very suspicious.

Do You Wanna Partner

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Two best friends jump into the start-up world and launch their own craft beer brand called Jugaaro. But, of course, it's never that easy.

How Shikha (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Anahita (Diana Penty) navigate through obstacles is what this eight episode series is all about.

Saiyaara

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Hindi

The blockbuster movie finally appears on OTT.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda make this romantic saga worth a watch.

Tanvi: The Great

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Hindi

An autistic woman decides to fulfil her late father's dream of saluting the Indian flag at the Siachen Glacier.

Inspired by true events, this slice-of-life movie stars and is directed by Anupam Kher.

You and Everything Else

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Korean (With Subtitles)

Two women, who have been best friends since elementary school, grow apart over the course of time but somehow stay in contact through the years.

Their lives change when one of them asks an unexpected favour from the other.

Coolie

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Rajinikanth's latest film Coolie tells the story of a former gold smuggler, who discovers a crime syndicate while trying to unravel the mystery behind his friend's death.

Nagarjuna plays the antagonist while Aamir Khan puts in a cameo.

Rambo In Love

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: Telugu

A corporate employee falls for his boss, leading to comical situations at the workplace. Starring Payal Chengappa and Abhinav Manikanta, this is a light, breezy watch.

Meesha

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam

Tamil actor Kathir makes his Malayalam debut with this survival drama co-starring Hakim Shahjahan.

Directed by Emcy Joseph, the movie is largely about friendship and betrayal especially when a group of friends are caught in a life-and-death situation.

Materialists

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

Dakota Johnson plays a matchmaker who ends up in a love triangle with her ex-boyfriend and a handsome millionaire.

The romantic comedy, set against the backdrop of New York City, stars Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.

The Wrong Paris

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

Dawn, a young gorgeous woman, decides to participate in a dating show thinking it's in Paris.

But she's shocked when she learns it's actually in Texas and tries to get eliminated. Her plan takes a backseat when she starts liking someone special.

Directed by Janeen Damian, the movie stars Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fode.

Su From So

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: Kannada

In a quiet village, a boy's innocent crush unleashes strange events that have everyone convinced he's brought a ghost along with his feelings.

J P Thuminad acts and directs this blockbuster.

Her Mother's Killer Season 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

Thirty years after her mom's murder, a political strategist launches a plan to ruin the Colombian presidential candidate, who is behind the murder.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: English

The new season of the thrilling Only Murders in the Building returns with the threesome, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Renée Zellweger and Christoph Waltz join the cast this season.

AKA Charlie Sheen

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

Charlie Sheen opens up in a candid two-part documentary about his dazzling Hollywood journey, tabloid-topping fall and road to recovery.